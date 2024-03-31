BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBS) to Issue Dividend of $0.21

BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2114 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BBBS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.23. 344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.16. BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.84 and a 1-year high of $50.49.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.