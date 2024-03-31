BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (XBB) to Issue Dividend of $0.21 on April 5th

BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XBB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2054 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $40.22. 1,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426. BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The firm has a market cap of $52.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of -0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XBB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 58,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 5.33% of BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (XBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of BB (or its equivalent), based on an average of three main credit rating providers.

Featured Stories

