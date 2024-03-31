BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XBB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XBB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2054 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

XBB traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $52.28 million, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of -0.60. BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $40.65.

Institutional Trading of BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XBB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 5.33% of BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (XBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of BB (or its equivalent), based on an average of three main credit rating providers.

