BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (XB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2621 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.81. BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99.

Institutional Trading of BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 12.57% of BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (XB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of B (or its equivalent), based on an average of three main credit rating providers.

