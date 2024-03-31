BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their market perform rating on shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $94.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BOK Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.00.

BOK Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

BOKF stock opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $62.42 and a 1-year high of $92.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.20.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $843.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.87 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 16.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $244,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 11,085.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 357,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,150,000 after purchasing an additional 354,733 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 37.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,711,000 after acquiring an additional 332,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,170,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,975,000 after buying an additional 252,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,906,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,252,000 after buying an additional 221,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

