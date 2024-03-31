BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC) Raises Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.365 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BKMC stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,703. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.93. The company has a market cap of $506.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.98. BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $74.82 and a one year high of $99.34.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 655.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 222.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 47.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF

The BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (BKMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-cap stocks that covers the bottom 10-30% market capitalization. BKMC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

