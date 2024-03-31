BNY Mellon Responsible Horizons Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RHCB) Plans Dividend of $0.18

BNY Mellon Responsible Horizons Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RHCB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1795 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from BNY Mellon Responsible Horizons Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

BNY Mellon Responsible Horizons Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

RHCB stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. BNY Mellon Responsible Horizons Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.24 and a twelve month high of $46.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Responsible Horizons Corporate Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BNY Mellon Responsible Horizons Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Responsible Horizons Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RHCB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.98% of BNY Mellon Responsible Horizons Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

BNY Mellon Responsible Horizons Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon Responsible Horizons Corporate Bond ETF (RHCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of global investment grade corporate bonds selected based on a combination of ESG evaluation, bottom-up credit analysis, and relative value assessment.

