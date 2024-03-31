BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.30

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3021 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.66. 19,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,555. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.48. BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $48.51.

Get BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 828.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 146.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $582,000.

About BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF

The BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds with broad maturities. BKHY was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.