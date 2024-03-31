BNP Paribas Upgrades Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) to “Outperform”

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $115.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Omnicom Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.33.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $96.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 27.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth about $503,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 644.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,579,000 after acquiring an additional 352,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

