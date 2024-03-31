BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $610.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adobe from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $499.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HSBC lowered their target price on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $620.72.

Get Adobe alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $504.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe has a 1 year low of $331.89 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $228.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $567.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $570.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,250. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.