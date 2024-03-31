bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BLUE. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $2.31 to $1.02 and set a reduce rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $1.72 to $1.68 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded bluebird bio to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.87.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on bluebird bio

bluebird bio Stock Down 6.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bluebird bio

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $139.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.75. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in bluebird bio by 885.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.