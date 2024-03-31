Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) PT Lowered to $16.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloom Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Bloom Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.44.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average of $12.02. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $20.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $356.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $494,266.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,702,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,323,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $122,540.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,946 shares in the company, valued at $690,655.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $494,266.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,702,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,323,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,782 shares of company stock valued at $658,463 over the last quarter. 8.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 17.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

