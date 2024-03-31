BLB&B Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 508.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Down 1.8 %

Shopify stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,260,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,707,883. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $99.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 857.54 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.27 and a 200 day moving average of $70.18. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $91.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHOP. CIBC lifted their price target on Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.05.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

