BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 9,914 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,914 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in PPL during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PPL shares. StockNews.com downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

PPL stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,297,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,147,067. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.00%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

