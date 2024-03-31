BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 155 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.41. The stock had a trading volume of 188,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,741. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $182.10 and a 12 month high of $248.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.