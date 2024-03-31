BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 103 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 70.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 410.4% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $131.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,425,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,063. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.29.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 19.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.84.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

