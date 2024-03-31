BLB&B Advisors LLC Purchases 198 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after acquiring an additional 349,828,978 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,405,000 after buying an additional 228,509 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,758,000 after buying an additional 92,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,183,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.91. The company had a trading volume of 361,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,978. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $156.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.