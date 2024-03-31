BLB&B Advisors LLC Increases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETN. UBS Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.20.

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $312.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,983,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,536. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.15. The company has a market capitalization of $124.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $155.38 and a twelve month high of $317.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.88%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

