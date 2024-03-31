BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $721,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $70.00. 9,931,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,845,860. The firm has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.