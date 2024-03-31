BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $662,000 Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $363.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,007. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $365.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $335.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.40. The stock has a market cap of $106.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.55.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,144 shares of company stock valued at $39,296,330. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CI. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.29.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

