BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after buying an additional 672,400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after purchasing an additional 591,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $100,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $2.62 on Friday, hitting $205.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,194,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,130,831. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.66. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $206.05.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

