BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $320,000 Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,936,000. Harris Associates L P bought a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter worth about $246,423,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 78.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,123,000 after buying an additional 3,366,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 283.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,482,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,768 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,563,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,463. The company has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.19 and a 200 day moving average of $49.85. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $63.37.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CTVA

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.