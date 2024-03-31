BLB&B Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,530,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VOO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $480.70. 4,065,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,299,928. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $463.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.61. The company has a market cap of $384.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $366.29 and a 1-year high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.