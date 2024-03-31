BLB&B Advisors LLC Buys 718 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $681,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.52. 125,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $271.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.89.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.