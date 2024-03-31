BLB&B Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after acquiring an additional 408,569,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,229,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,975,000 after purchasing an additional 507,613 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,983,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,090,000 after purchasing an additional 322,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,614,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,389,000 after buying an additional 51,732 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.24. 833,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,278. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.32. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

