BLB&B Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 24,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 63,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,369.6% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 27,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 27,266 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $114.14. The stock had a trading volume of 329,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,778. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $114.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

