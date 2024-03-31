BLB&B Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BDX stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.94. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $229.85 and a 1-year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

