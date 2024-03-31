BLB&B Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Kure Advisory LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the third quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.49. The company had a trading volume of 57,628,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,405,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.02 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The stock has a market cap of $291.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.10, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Melius Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.