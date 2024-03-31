BLB&B Advisors LLC Acquires 806 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 87.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207,421 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,923,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,672,000 after acquiring an additional 49,597 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,529,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,427,000 after purchasing an additional 301,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,408,000 after purchasing an additional 200,515 shares during the period.

IWB traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $288.03. 858,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,505. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.70. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $219.10 and a one year high of $288.75.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

