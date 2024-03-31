BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) to Issue $0.20 Dividend

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2045 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BINC remained flat at $52.46 during mid-day trading on Friday. 556,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,981. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.43. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $52.62.

Get BlackRock Flexible Income ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Flexible Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $354,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $825,000.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Flexible Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.