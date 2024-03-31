BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target Raised to $66.00

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BL. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.80.

Shares of BL stock opened at $64.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.44 and its 200 day moving average is $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $47.26 and a 1-year high of $69.31. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -645.80, a PEG ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.85.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $155.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.24 million. Research analysts predict that BlackLine will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $632,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,088,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $349,185. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,530,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackLine by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,748,000 after buying an additional 35,243 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth about $597,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,130,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 33.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,758,000 after buying an additional 80,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

