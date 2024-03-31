Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Shares Sold by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. cut its position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,475,557 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,936 shares during the quarter. Black Stone Minerals accounts for 4.0% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $23,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 11,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 9,778.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 38,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BSM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.98. The company had a trading volume of 461,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,245. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.60. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $18.55.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 70.46% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $190.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.89%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on BSM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSM

Insider Activity

In other news, Director D Mark Dewalch purchased 3,250 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $50,277.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,144.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

(Free Report)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.