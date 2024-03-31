BitTorrent-New (BTT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.55 Billion

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $1.55 billion and $24.79 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00001987 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001598 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001609 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001245 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000161 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $27,280,807.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

