Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $26.30 million and $32,699.02 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.92 or 0.00111718 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00039947 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00017404 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002818 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001368 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

