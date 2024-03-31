Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BGI opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. Birks Group has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $10.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birks Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Birks Group in the third quarter worth $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Birks Group by 344.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Birks Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

