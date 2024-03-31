Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.33.

BIR stock opened at C$5.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.61 and a 1-year high of C$8.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.32. The firm has a market cap of C$1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.50, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.04.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$183.30 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.40%. Research analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.0902484 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

In other Birchcliff Energy news, Senior Officer Christopher Andrew Carlsen sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$1,000,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

