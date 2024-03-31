Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital cut Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Big Lots from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Big Lots from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Big Lots Stock Performance

Shares of BIG stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $126.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.34. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 90.53% and a negative net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots will post -10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big Lots

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Big Lots by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

