Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Beyond Meat from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

Beyond Meat stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.44. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $19.25.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($1.58). The business had revenue of $73.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

