Beldex Price Tops $0.0442 on Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 31st. Beldex has a market capitalization of $274.16 million and $2.10 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0442 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,620.19 or 0.05141196 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00075659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00026442 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00018435 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00010391 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00017465 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004327 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,414,467 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,354,467 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.