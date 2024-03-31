BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Given New $161.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $196.00 to $161.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $257.00.

BeiGene Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $156.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.65 and a 200-day moving average of $173.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.62. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $132.95 and a 1 year high of $272.49.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.61) by $0.08. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 35.86%. The company had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 37,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total value of $6,178,305.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,694.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 37,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total value of $6,178,305.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,694.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total value of $66,330.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeiGene

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BeiGene by 175.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,658,000 after buying an additional 136,458 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter valued at $2,309,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in BeiGene by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in BeiGene by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,908,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,162,000 after purchasing an additional 158,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

