Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $54.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.65.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The company has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.94.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.32%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $1,552,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,557,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,088,000 after purchasing an additional 465,229 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,555,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,329,000 after purchasing an additional 61,501 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 136,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,805,000 after buying an additional 51,104 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $6,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

