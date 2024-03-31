Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.15.

Bank of America stock opened at $37.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $299.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.42.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

