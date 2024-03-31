Bank Hapoalim BM Trims Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 55,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors increased its stake in Blackstone by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 5,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.53.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,132,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,553. The stock has a market cap of $93.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.23. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,313. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

