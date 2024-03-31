Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 980 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $480.70. 4,065,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,299,928. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $366.29 and a 12-month high of $483.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $463.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.61. The firm has a market cap of $384.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

