Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 3,389 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2024

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLNFree Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 157.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 86.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,877,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,343. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

(Free Report)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

