Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 190,705 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 96.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,705 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KBWB. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth $67,000.

NASDAQ:KBWB traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.66. The company had a trading volume of 442,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,311. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $36.19 and a 52-week high of $53.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.4265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

