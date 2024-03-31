Bank Hapoalim BM Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,063 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,580,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,272,000 after buying an additional 2,382,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,673,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,356,000 after buying an additional 2,162,171 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,778,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 458.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 577,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,301,000 after buying an additional 737,977 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 57,285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 700,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,951,000 after buying an additional 698,884 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,396,702 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.72.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Articles

