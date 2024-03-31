Bank Hapoalim BM Invests $1.21 Million in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,465 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in Best Buy by 31.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.03. 2,571,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,819,877. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $86.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.04.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBY. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.27.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $204,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $324,991.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $204,909.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,188.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,874 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,093 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

