Bank Hapoalim BM Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Well Done LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.30. 37,675,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,136,004. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.59. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

