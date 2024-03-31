Bank Hapoalim BM Has $917,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHE. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter.

XHE traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $87.94. The company had a trading volume of 29,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,641. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.68. The stock has a market cap of $562.82 million, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.38 and its 200 day moving average is $79.87.

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

